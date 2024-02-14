Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Holdings Boosted by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 168,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,521 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 5.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 1.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 4.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.56. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 10.24%. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

NWL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Newell Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial cut shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.28.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

