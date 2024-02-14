NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Position Raised by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in NICE were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NICE by 6.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NICE by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in NICE by 45.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in NICE by 2.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of NICE by 55.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $343.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 target price on shares of NICE in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.30.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $218.04 on Wednesday. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $149.54 and a 12 month high of $231.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $601.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.00 million. NICE had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 14.11%. NICE’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

