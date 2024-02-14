Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,411 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $4,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549,673 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 4,376,855 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at $46,141,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,775,000 after buying an additional 2,875,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,528,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,020 shares in the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on NCLH. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.61.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:NCLH opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.70 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.71.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

