Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE) Holdings Lowered by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,364 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.06% of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 206,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 102,777 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $473,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 12,886 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period.

Shares of NURE stock opened at $28.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.69. Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The company has a market capitalization of $50.40 million, a P/E ratio of 60.69 and a beta of 0.92.

The Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (NURE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index composed of U.S. REITs that typically have shorter-term lease durations than average. NURE was launched on Dec 19, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

