NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,420 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.9% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $721.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $556.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $489.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.16, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $204.21 and a one year high of $746.11.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $603.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

