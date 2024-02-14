OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,046,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $905,595,000 after buying an additional 345,949 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in OGE Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,674,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $753,780,000 after purchasing an additional 294,759 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in OGE Energy by 98,211.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354,080 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in OGE Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,122,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,686,000 after purchasing an additional 103,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in OGE Energy by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,083,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,772,000 after purchasing an additional 686,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on OGE. Mizuho lifted their price objective on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE OGE opened at $32.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.74. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.33.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.4182 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 5th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.29%.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

