Pathstone Family Office LLC Acquires 12,905 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,905 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,380,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,995,000 after buying an additional 1,044,148 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,126,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,844,000 after buying an additional 3,216,584 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,380,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,541,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,247,000 after buying an additional 14,192 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KEY. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Price Performance

NYSE KEY opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $19.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.22.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 92.13%.

About KeyCorp

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.