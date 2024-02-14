Pathstone Family Office LLC Acquires 3,922 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 299.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in CDW during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in CDW by 87.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in CDW by 61.1% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in CDW during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Trading Down 1.9 %

CDW opened at $237.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11. CDW Co. has a one year low of $160.66 and a one year high of $247.63.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 73.93% and a net margin of 5.17%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

CDW announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDW. Morgan Stanley lowered CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CDW

Insider Buying and Selling at CDW

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total transaction of $10,496,553.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CDW

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.