Pathstone Family Office LLC Boosts Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.29.

Celanese Stock Performance

Celanese stock opened at $145.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.65 and a 200-day moving average of $132.49. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $97.12 and a 52 week high of $159.06.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.09%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

