Pathstone Family Office LLC Buys 3,792 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 34.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 107,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,295,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,386,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,487,000 after purchasing an additional 19,718 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 15.6% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 348,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,774,000 after acquiring an additional 46,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the third quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

CSGP opened at $81.64 on Wednesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.12 and a 12-month high of $92.36. The company has a current ratio of 13.31, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 82.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSGP. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.82.

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CoStar Group

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

