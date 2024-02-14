Pathstone Family Office LLC Grows Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,091 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 14,501 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 27.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. 7.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Shares of VOD opened at $8.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $12.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on VOD. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Vodafone Group Public Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

