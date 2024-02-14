Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRNA. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 7.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 8.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,121,000 after buying an additional 47,755 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 12.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 41.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after buying an additional 17,031 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Moderna Stock Down 4.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $85.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.94 and a 200-day moving average of $95.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $177.37.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Report on MRNA
Insider Transactions at Moderna
In related news, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $44,183.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,690 shares in the company, valued at $289,074.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $84,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,632 shares in the company, valued at $398,612. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $44,183.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,074.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,899 shares of company stock worth $10,732,838. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Moderna
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 5 top office REITs to buy now
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- It’s time to put Shopify stock back on the buy list
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 5 best fintech stocks to buy now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.