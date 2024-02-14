Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 88.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 76.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $208.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $238.55 and its 200-day moving average is $224.59. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $185.23 and a twelve month high of $291.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.58.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SBAC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on SBA Communications from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.31.

In related news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total transaction of $5,137,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,644.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.43, for a total value of $117,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,674.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total value of $5,137,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,644.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,810 shares of company stock worth $31,529,145. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

