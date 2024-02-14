Pathstone Family Office LLC Invests $1.13 Million in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 26,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8,000.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 37.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $43.31 on Wednesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $35.68 and a one year high of $45.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.