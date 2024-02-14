Pathstone Family Office LLC Purchases New Shares in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NET. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 56.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,433,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,949,000 after acquiring an additional 9,560,273 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 131,133.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068,873 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,592,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 315.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,888,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,439,000 after buying an additional 1,433,500 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 215.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,344,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,927,000 after purchasing an additional 918,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cloudflare from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. DZ Bank lowered Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.

Cloudflare Stock Down 5.4 %

Cloudflare stock opened at $99.91 on Wednesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $2,249,766.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,657,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,295,717.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 16,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $1,219,069.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,563,294.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $2,249,766.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,657,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,295,717.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 892,636 shares of company stock valued at $71,072,802 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

