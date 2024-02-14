Pathstone Family Office LLC Raises Stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 45.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAIA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at about $196,512,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,648,000 after acquiring an additional 236,105 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,666,000 after acquiring an additional 218,782 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,303,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 7,365.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,631,000 after acquiring an additional 181,772 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Saia

In other Saia news, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,898.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,551,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.75, for a total transaction of $5,367,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $3,214,595.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total value of $1,539,898.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,551,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,887 shares of company stock worth $13,956,170 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAIA. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $484.00 to $526.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Saia from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on Saia from $498.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Saia from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.89.

Saia Price Performance

Saia stock opened at $555.00 on Wednesday. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.69 and a 1-year high of $571.64. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $452.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $422.54.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.13. Saia had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

Featured Stories

