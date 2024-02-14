Pathstone Family Office LLC Raises Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 128.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,982 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.79.

NYSE WELL opened at $87.27 on Wednesday. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $65.18 and a one year high of $93.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.81, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 508.33%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

