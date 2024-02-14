Pathstone Family Office LLC Takes $1.14 Million Position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS)

Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 72,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,172,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,468,000 after buying an additional 931,858 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,404,000. Gainplan LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after buying an additional 439,995 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 257.2% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 186,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 134,480 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 176,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 64,767 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPXS opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.50. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $22.56.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

