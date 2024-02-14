Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Stock Holdings Lessened by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Penumbra worth $9,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the second quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Penumbra by 44.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $248.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Penumbra from $335.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $240.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.25.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total value of $135,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,094,871.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Penumbra news, Director Bridget O’rourke sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $33,961.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,091.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total value of $135,852.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,094,871.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 835 shares of company stock valued at $190,866 over the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Penumbra stock opened at $264.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.93 and a 12-month high of $348.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.05 and a beta of 0.54.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

