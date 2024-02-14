Picton Mahoney Asset Management Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,682 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,851 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.9% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $28,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,609,259 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $713,049,000 after buying an additional 527,744 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 155,166 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $19,725,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the third quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,945 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.8% in the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 89,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,320,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 12,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $2,074,743.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,702,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,079,953 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,804,146. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.95.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $168.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.12 and a 1 year high of $175.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

