Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456,300 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $6,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Pinterest by 372.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,073,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,394,000 after acquiring an additional 15,825,757 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 262.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341,222 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter worth $187,614,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at $149,748,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter valued at $147,982,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $751,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,741.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $73,395.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,546.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $751,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,741.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,737 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,987. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest stock opened at $35.72 on Wednesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The company has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -595.23, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PINS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.52.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

