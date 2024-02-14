PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) CFO Wayne Wasechek Sells 1,565 Shares

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) CFO Wayne Wasechek sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $70,628.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,877.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $44.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.55 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.65. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12 month low of $41.31 and a 12 month high of $54.44.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 233.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on PCH. Truist Financial dropped their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered PotlatchDeltic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PotlatchDeltic

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCH. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 57,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

