Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN) Director Martin Tuchman Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) Director Martin Tuchman bought 2,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.45 per share, for a total transaction of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,701.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Martin Tuchman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Princeton Bancorp alerts:

On Wednesday, February 7th, Martin Tuchman bought 40 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,226.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Martin Tuchman acquired 2,047 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $65,504.00.

Princeton Bancorp Price Performance

BPRN stock opened at $31.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.78. Princeton Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.49 and a fifty-two week high of $38.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.61.

Princeton Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Princeton Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPRN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Princeton Bancorp by 372.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 197,047 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $2,025,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $1,603,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 41,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 39,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Princeton Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, paycheck protection program, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Princeton Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Princeton Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.