Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 621.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,400 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of Procore Technologies worth $5,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Procore Technologies by 2,600.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Procore Technologies by 61.7% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the third quarter worth $40,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PCOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Procore Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.87.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE PCOR opened at $71.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.83. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $76.86.

Insider Activity at Procore Technologies

In related news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,318 shares in the company, valued at $8,723,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procore Technologies news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,318 shares in the company, valued at $7,939,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,723,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 333,048 shares of company stock worth $20,947,275. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

