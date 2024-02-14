PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in PTC were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PTC by 0.5% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in PTC by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of PTC by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $228,669.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,335.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $6,203,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $228,669.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,335.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,850 shares of company stock worth $12,356,346. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PTC. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on PTC from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on PTC from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.82.

PTC stock opened at $177.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.19. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.44 and a 1 year high of $185.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.25.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

