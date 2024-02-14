Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,315,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 134,596 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust were worth $4,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 217.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PPT opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.51. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $3.87.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

