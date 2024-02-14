Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,181 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Qorvo worth $4,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Qorvo by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the third quarter valued at $53,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QRVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Qorvo from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.17.

In related news, Director Walden C. Rhines purchased 5,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.19 per share, with a total value of $465,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,257,242.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Walden C. Rhines bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.19 per share, with a total value of $465,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,257,242.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,033,877.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $111.71 on Wednesday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.62 and a 52-week high of $114.97. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of -51.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.17.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

