Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Director Art A. Garcia Acquires 879 Shares of Stock

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) Director Art A. Garcia acquired 879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,711.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 879 shares in the company, valued at $98,711.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Raymond James Trading Down 1.8 %

Raymond James stock opened at $114.90 on Wednesday. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $117.86. The company has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.15. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Raymond James

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,195,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Raymond James by 52.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on RJF. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.25.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

