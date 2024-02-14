Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 735,480 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,931 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Regions Financial worth $12,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Regions Financial by 715.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RF. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.12.

RF opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day moving average is $17.77. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $24.02.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.50%. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

