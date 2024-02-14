RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,780 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.09% of RenaissanceRe worth $8,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter worth $392,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter worth about $388,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.05, for a total transaction of $209,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,449 shares in the company, valued at $16,817,863.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.56, for a total value of $586,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,424 shares in the company, valued at $16,518,653.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.05, for a total transaction of $209,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,449 shares in the company, valued at $16,817,863.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,250 shares of company stock worth $967,200. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RNR. TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.90.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $227.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.31. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $174.22 and a 1-year high of $235.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.77.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.13 by $3.64. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 34.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.97%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

