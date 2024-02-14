Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Holdings Trimmed by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Repligen worth $4,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Repligen by 3.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,315,000 after acquiring an additional 65,550 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Repligen by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,651,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,594,000 after buying an additional 14,647 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 0.3% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,440,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 14.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,399,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,912,000 after buying an additional 177,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,195,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,117,000 after acquiring an additional 137,220 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RGEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Repligen from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Benchmark lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Repligen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.50.

Repligen Price Performance

RGEN opened at $198.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.04. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.45 and a fifty-two week high of $208.16.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Further Reading

