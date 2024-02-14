Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) CFO Hunter C. Smith Sells 1,209 Shares of Stock

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 1,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $62,118.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,619.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of RYTM stock opened at $48.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.13 and a 200-day moving average of $32.45. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $52.57.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RYTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

Read Our Latest Report on RYTM

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.