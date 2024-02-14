Robin Harper Cowie Sells 10,156 Shares of Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Stock

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) CFO Robin Harper Cowie sold 10,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $19,499.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Robin Harper Cowie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 12th, Robin Harper Cowie sold 8,699 shares of Biodesix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $14,440.34.

NASDAQ:BDSX opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. Biodesix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1.63. The firm has a market cap of $142.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.24.

BDSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Biodesix in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Biodesix in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Biodesix in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDSX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Biodesix in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Biodesix in the third quarter worth about $52,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Biodesix in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Biodesix in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Biodesix in the first quarter worth about $68,000. 21.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

