Roger Stott Acquires 47 Shares of AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Stock

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Free Report) insider Roger Stott purchased 47 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 317 ($4.00) per share, for a total transaction of £148.99 ($188.17).

Roger Stott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AJ Bell alerts:

On Thursday, January 11th, Roger Stott acquired 50 shares of AJ Bell stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 301 ($3.80) per share, for a total transaction of £150.50 ($190.07).

On Monday, December 11th, Roger Stott acquired 48 shares of AJ Bell stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 312 ($3.94) per share, for a total transaction of £149.76 ($189.14).

AJ Bell Price Performance

LON:AJB opened at GBX 317.40 ($4.01) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 7.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 308.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 289.98. AJ Bell plc has a one year low of GBX 241.60 ($3.05) and a one year high of GBX 362.20 ($4.57). The company has a market cap of £1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,842.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.95.

AJ Bell Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a GBX 7.25 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $3.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. AJ Bell’s dividend payout ratio is 6,470.59%.

AJB has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.67) price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AJB

AJ Bell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which offers advisers and clients service, easy-to-use functionality, and a comprehensive investment range at competitive prices; and AJ Bell, an investment platform. It also provides Touch by AJ Bell, an investment platform which help advisers to streamline their businesses with investment solutions delivered and managed digitally on their clients' smartphones; and Dodl by AJ Bell, an investment app.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AJ Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AJ Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.