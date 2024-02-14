Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROL shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Rollins from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rollins currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Rollins Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $43.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.83, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.02. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $45.04.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,723,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

