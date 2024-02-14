Sepio Capital LP Has $5.63 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,010 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.14.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.9 %

JNJ stock opened at $156.45 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $144.95 and a fifty-two week high of $175.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.14 and a 200-day moving average of $158.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $376.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 37.79%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.47%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

