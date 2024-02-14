Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Shockwave Medical worth $7,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 297.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Shockwave Medical

In related news, VP Trinh Phung sold 1,287 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.18, for a total transaction of $298,815.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,383.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 200 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.88, for a total transaction of $34,776.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,004,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 1,287 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.18, for a total transaction of $298,815.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,383.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,096 shares of company stock worth $10,011,025. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shockwave Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.00.

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $231.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.43, a quick ratio of 13.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.19. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.00 and a twelve month high of $315.95.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

