Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 27,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after buying an additional 9,113 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total value of $416,020.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,113,978.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $1,714,247.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,094,991.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total transaction of $416,020.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at $14,113,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,998 shares of company stock worth $21,666,210 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNA. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.00.

Snap-on stock opened at $262.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $226.68 and a 52-week high of $297.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $284.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.71.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

