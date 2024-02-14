Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 217,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Snowflake by 8.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 447,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,727,000 after purchasing an additional 34,051 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 192.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $4,583,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $227.57 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.56 and a 52-week high of $237.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.07 and a 200-day moving average of $172.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.94 billion, a PE ratio of -84.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,478,216.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,679,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 638,672 shares of company stock valued at $127,011,430 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.78.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

