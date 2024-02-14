Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,759 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $4,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SQM. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 14.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Down 5.1 %

NYSE SQM opened at $39.60 on Wednesday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $97.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.77 and a 200-day moving average of $55.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.84). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SQM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.11.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

