Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) by 59.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 127,256 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.06% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRC. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at $490,000. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.6% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 89,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 85,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Realty Capital Trading Down 1.6 %

SRC opened at $42.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.35. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.22 and a 12-month high of $45.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.37.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.14%.

SRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.91.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,037 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 338 tenants operating in 37 industries.

