SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,535 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPS Commerce Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $193.11 on Wednesday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.52 and a 52 week high of $218.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 109.72 and a beta of 0.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, February 9th. Northland Securities raised SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Marty M. Reaume sold 3,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.61, for a total transaction of $626,153.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,273.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Marty M. Reaume sold 3,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.61, for a total transaction of $626,153.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,273.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Archie C. Black sold 20,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $3,471,770.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,383,836.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,029 shares of company stock valued at $11,033,854. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Profile

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

