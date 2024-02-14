STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Purchased by J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 164,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 78,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,130,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,001,000 after purchasing an additional 125,393 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $37.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.21. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $39.61.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 145.10%.

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $1,101,948.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,148 shares of the company's stock, valued at $622,815.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jaclyn Paul sold 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $497,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,916 shares of the company's stock, valued at $421,030.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,890 shares of company stock valued at $3,333,708 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on STAG. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

