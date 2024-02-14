State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 430 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 313,529 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Franklin Resources worth $7,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 63.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,206 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 28,795 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 24.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 23.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,665 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 14,580 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 89.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,852 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 17,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 489,475 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,666,000 after buying an additional 18,645 shares during the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Cowen began coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.05.

Franklin Resources Stock Down 6.4 %

Franklin Resources stock opened at $26.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.41. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.88 and a twelve month high of $31.93.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 65.26%.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

In related news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $643,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,978.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Franklin Resources

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.