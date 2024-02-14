State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,378 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Gentex worth $9,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentex by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,483,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $559,838,000 after buying an additional 93,928 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gentex by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,794,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $610,899,000 after purchasing an additional 94,837 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 99,783.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $235,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,622,309 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $238,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Gentex by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,886,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $193,025,000 after purchasing an additional 100,063 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Stock Performance

Gentex stock opened at $34.77 on Wednesday. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $35.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $589.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.42 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gentex news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $204,326.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,491.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

See Also

