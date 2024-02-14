State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 160 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Robert Half worth $9,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Robert Half by 116,277.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,941,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934,758 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the first quarter worth $636,060,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Robert Half by 2,249.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,597,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,845 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the third quarter worth $106,840,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Robert Half by 61.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,395,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,400,000 after acquiring an additional 911,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RHI shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Robert Half in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $79.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.28. Robert Half Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $88.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.09 and its 200-day moving average is $78.37.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Robert Half’s payout ratio is currently 49.61%.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

