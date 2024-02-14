State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 180 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Donaldson worth $8,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Donaldson in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 792.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DCI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Donaldson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Guillermo Briseno sold 2,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $168,325.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 16,170 shares in the company, valued at $994,455. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $709,536.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,520.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Guillermo Briseno sold 2,737 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $168,325.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 16,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,137 shares of company stock worth $1,202,812. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Donaldson Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:DCI opened at $65.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.09. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $68.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Further Reading

