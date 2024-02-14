State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,070 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.09% of WEX worth $7,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in WEX during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in WEX during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in WEX during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WEX during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wolfe Research raised WEX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on WEX from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised WEX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $8,426,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,809,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total value of $348,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,667.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $8,426,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,809,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEX Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE WEX opened at $210.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.95 and a twelve month high of $213.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.60.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

