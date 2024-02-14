State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,240 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,735 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of F5 worth $9,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of F5 by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,188,000 after acquiring an additional 96,873 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,959,643 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $871,657,000 after acquiring an additional 361,113 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of F5 by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,846,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $851,834,000 after acquiring an additional 163,465 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of F5 by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,015,128 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $440,993,000 after acquiring an additional 134,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,083 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $196,972,000 after acquiring an additional 36,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total transaction of $155,784.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,747,364.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total value of $155,784.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,747,364.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,249 shares of company stock worth $1,261,832. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

F5 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $183.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.98. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.05 and a 1 year high of $199.49.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.77 million. F5 had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5 Company Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.