State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $8,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $395.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $498.50.

Shares of BIO opened at $316.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of -54.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.21. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $261.59 and a 1-year high of $509.62.

In other news, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total value of $358,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total value of $358,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total transaction of $195,874.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,004.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

